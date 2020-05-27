Wednesday severe threat: Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes possible

After a calm, beautiful start to Wednesday, we're expecting storms to ramp up later this afternoon and at least into a portion of our evening plans.

The large, upper level low pressure system we have been dealing with over the past week is going to give us one more blow of upper level energy this afternoon. Factored with ample afternoon heating, we'll have ingredients in place for large hail and damaging straight line winds throughout the afternoon. In addition, an isolated tornado will be possible, especially as storms initially develop this afternoon.

Timing: We expect the weather to be quiet through the early, potentially mid-afternoon. Thunderstorms will begin to pop up around 2-3pm, and move southeastward throughout the rest of the day, turning to a cluster of rain and thunderstorms by dinner time, with the severe threat largely being over by the time we go to bed.

It is important to note again: not everyone in the Brazos Valley will find a severe thunderstorm passing through their backyard. As of Tuesday evening, the more likely chance for afternoon severe weather is along and west of the Highway 6 corridor. Due to this rainfall totals will be wildly uneven.

Rain gauges by midday Thursday could read anywhere between 0.25" to 1.5", with localized 3"+ totals not ruled out.

