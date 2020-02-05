Wednesday's Child: Anthony

With only the briefest of hesitations, Anthony, 15, starts singing the song that’s become one of his favorites.

“Lately, I’ve been, I’ve thinkin’, I want you to be happier,” sang Anthony in the style of the radio single “Happier” by Marshmello ft. Bastille. “I want you to be happier.”

When asked why he likes that song so much, Anthony replied simply, “Because it describes me.”

Eighth-grade student Anthony does already consider himself pretty happy about “a whole lot of stuff,” like the opportunity to play freshman baseball this fall.

“Just trying something new,” Anthony said. “See if I’m good at it or not.”

Anthony is also happy when imagining his future: “I want to be an interior designer,” he said.

Something else making him happy recently is learning to play his new guitar he got for Christmas.

“Because I love music, and I just wanted to learn,” said Anthony. His favorites genres are rap, country, and “sometimes rock.”

But the way Anthony says he could be just a little, as he and his favorite song would put it, “happier,” is to have a forever home all his own. He says it would feel “outburst wonderful.”

“Like, ‘Yes! I got it!’” said Anthony, pumping a fist into the air.

Anthony lives in foster care and is available for adoption right now. He may be a little shy a first: “When I first meet new people, I just act quiet and then when I get to know them, I start speaking to them,” said Anthony.

But when Anthony breaks out his smile, nothing will make you—or him—“happier.”

There is no cost to adopt a child out of Texas foster care. Furthermore, when the time comes, that child will receive free in-state college tuition.

To find out how to adopt Anthony or any of our Wednesday’s Children, call Voices for Children at (979) 822-9700.