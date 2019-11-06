Wednesday’s Child: Desirae

“If you want to be treated right, then treat other people right,” said Desirae, sitting on the pavilion at Aggieland Safari. “Or anything right.”

For Desirae, an animal-lover, the Golden Rule applies to all species—including her, an eight-year-old human girl.

“I like to be treated good,” Desirae said. “Respectful and safe.”

That’s all Desirae is looking for in a forever family.

“I want a dad and a mom,” said Desirae, then adding another dream with a smile: “And a mansion and a phone for myself.”

Really though, Desirae, who lives in foster care, just wants someone to talk to.

“Because if you don’t, people won’t know what you’re feeling,” said Desirae.

Currently, Desirae says she prays when she needs someone to talk to, “because He’s always going to be by my side, no matter what.”

Desirae doesn’t just love animals; she also likes drawing, math, and a variety of food groups.

“I really like salad,” said Desirae, “and I really like candy.”

Desirae’s day at Aggieland Safari is a break from her young life that’s seen some hard times. It is a day to dream of finding her own happy home—and family to love.

There is no cost to adopt a child out of Texas foster care. Plus, when the time comes, that child will receive free in-state college tuition.

If you are interested in adopting Desirae, or any of our Wednesday’s Children, call Voices for Children at (979) 822-9700.

