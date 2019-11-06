Wednesday’s Child Isabella adopted after family sees her on TV

Every month, KBTX airs “Wednesday’s Child,” a segment profiling a child living in foster care and available to be adopted.

The goal is that a family watching will be inspired to adopt the child into their home.

Sometimes, things work out differently than expected.

In September 2018, a young girl named Isabella was featured on Wednesday’s Child. Her extended family saw her on the segment. It was the first time they learned that Isabella was living in foster care away from her parents.

Isabella’s grandmother reached out to Voices for Children right away and began the process to adopt, finalizing the adoption one year later.

