Wednesday’s Child: Samuel

Samuel, 12, is about to enter seventh grade, but on this day at Aggieland Safari, he’s learning a different kind of lesson.

“It’ll feel pretty neat that I actually get to see a giraffe like that, and be close to it,” said Samuel.

Sam, as his friends call him, says he loves all creatures, big and small.

“I feel pretty good about God's nature,” said Samuel. “I even try to protect dangerous bugs too.”

After school, Sam likes to write his own stories. His favorite is a superhero comic--starring himself.

“It’s about a superhero of me, ‘Samuel Boy,’” said Samuel. “He has all the powers, except the power of God.”

Sam lives in foster care. He's ready to find his forever home and a kind family.

“Like somebody who won't abuse anybody,” said Samuel.

A family that shares his faith.

“I would talk to them about the Bible,” said Samuel.

If you are interested in adopting Samuel or any of our Wednesday’s Children, call Voices for Children at (979) 822-9700.

There is no cost to adopt a child out of Texas foster care. Furthermore, when the time comes, that child will receive free in-state college tuition.

