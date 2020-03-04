Wednesday's rainfall totals and peak wind gusts across the Brazos Valley

A wild day of weather across the Brazos Valley as an area of low pressure spent the day crossing Texas.

Wednesday morning brought a line of thunderstorms that produced damaging wind gusts and hail for parts of the area. By afternoon, in the wake of those storms, wind gusts upwards of 45 to 50 mph were recorded.

Below is a collection of peak wind gusts across the Brazos Valley:

• College Station (Easterwood Airport): 47mph

• Bryan (Coulter Field): 44mph

• Hearne: 40mph

• Caldwell: 36mph

• Snook: 30mph

• Brenham: 30mph

• Gay Hill: 34mph

• Cameron: 38mph

• North Zulch: 36mph

• Huntsville: 36mph

Stronger storms produced over an inch of rain in parts of the Brazos Valley Wednesday morning. Below is a collection of rainfall totals from official reporting stations and Weather Watchers:

• College Station (Easterwood Airport): 0.43"

• Bryan (Coulter Field): 0.45"

• South Bryan: 0.45"

• Hearne: 0.45"

• Cameron: 0.74"

• Caldwell: 0.31"

• Lake Somerville: 0.76"

• Giddings: 0.22"

• Brenham: 0.30"

• Carlos: 0.34"

• Navasota River at OSR: 1.07"

• Navasota River at Highway 79: 1.33"

• Round Prairie: 1.75"

• Leona: 0.95"

• Crockett: 1.12"

• Huntsville: 0.44"

• Coldspring: 0.60"

• Lake Livingston: 0.53"

• Lake Conroe: 1.39"

• Wixon Valley: 1.00"

• Kurten: 0.90"

• Cross: 1.12"

• Snook: 0.67"

• West Burleson County: 0.25"

• Iola: 1.10"

• Flynn: 1.60"

• Frenstat: 0.31"

• Kennard: 1.70"