Wednesday's severe weather escalated to a tornado in Onalaska

Tornado watches and warnings were issued across the Brazos Valley on Wednesday. Rain, strong winds and some large hail made for a messy afternoon in some parts of the area.

The same storm system killed at least seven people in the states of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

Storms moved quickly, which led to dangerous conditions. At around 2:23 p.m., KBTX’s Shel Winkley advised individuals in Burleson County to “hunker down” from a severe thunderstorm.

KBTX meteorologists Max Crawford and Mia Montgomery tracked the storm in the Weather Edge, keeping an eye on lowering clouds and rotation.

At least three people were killed when the apparent tornado touched down about 6 p.m. Wednesday near Onalaska, the Polk County Emergency Management System said in a statement.

The storm also caused severe damage to homes and other structures in the community of Seven Oaks.

A National Weather Service team will be dispatched to survey the damage and to confirm whether the storms were tornadoes.