Weekend Gardener - Garden Sanitation

This week on Weekend Gardener, we're talking about keeping your gardens sanitary and one of the best ways to do that is to "pick up after yourself," says Jayla Fry with the AgriLife Extension Office.

"What happens is when you leave debris or weeds intact or things growing in the garden, whether they're producing or not, they can still harbor pests or diseases," Fry said. "So make sure you mow regularly and weed and things like that."

It's also important to clean your tools. Fry uses a cleaning solution of water and 10% bleach.