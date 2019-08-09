Weekend Gardener - Grass problems

This week on Weekend Gardener, we're talking about grass problems. Jayla Fry with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service says there are a number of issues grasses can face, depending on the time of year.

"Early spring, it may be Take-All Root Rot and then following that, it may be white grubs. But this time of year, when it's super, super hot, there's really only two chances." Fry says if the grass is getting enough water and sunlight but is still struggling, the cause is likely either gray leaf spot or chinch bugs.

Gray leaf spot is a fungus that causes a spot on blades of grass. The best way to treat it is with a fungicide.

Chinch bugs are pests that can be harmful to grass. There is an easy test involving soap and water to find out if you have chinch bugs. See the video above for details.

For more information, visit the A&M AgriLife Extension website. A link is provided in the related links section of this page.