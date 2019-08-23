Weekend Gardener - Jujubes

This week in Weekend Gardener, we're talking about jujubes or Chinese dates. Tim Hartmann with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service calls it a fairly unusual fruit that is becoming a lot more common.

"Usually when we think of growing fruit, you think of apples and peaches and pears and grapes but this is, to some, a new and novel fruit," Hartmann said. "If you're kind of fed up with having to spray and pin and prune and do a lot of work to grow fruit trees, this is about as easy as it gets."

The small-to-medium sized tree comes from Asia. Its fruit tastes like a cross between a date and an apple. However, be careful when biting into one because there is a pit inside.

Hartmann says the fruit is sometimes called Chinese Dates because it can be dried and eaten.