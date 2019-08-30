Weekend Gardener - Planting Wildflowers

It may be hot outside but this is the perfect time to plant wildflowers. Jayla Fry with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension says if you plant Texas bluebonnets in September, the biennial flowers will bloom in the fall.

"It's best if you remove any grass or weeds from the area that you're planting," Fry says. "When you plant, you'll want to disperse the seeds evenly and you don't want to plant them too deep - so much so that you may even still see the seeds on top of the surface."

