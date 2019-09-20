Weekend Gardener - The benefits of root vegetables

There are many benefits to root vegetables. Jayla Fry from the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service explains in Weekend Gardener.

"Roots are very important to plans," said Fry. "They anchor the plants in place, they act as a storage organ for energy for the plant, and they absorb water and nutrients from the soil."

The best root vegetables for fall are beets, radishes, and carrots.

To learn more about root vegetables and when to plant, visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu.