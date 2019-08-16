Weekend Gardener - Watering Mature Trees

Extreme heat following a very wet rain season is causing problems for gardeners in Texas. On Friday, Jayla Fry with the A&M AgriLife Extension Service appeared on Brazos Valley This Morning to talk about mature trees, which are often overlooked during the watering process.

Fry says people need to water trees between two and four times each month and it's important that the water seeps into the soil between eight and twelve inches below the surface.

Even if you think they're healthy trees, they still need extra attention. Be sure to water around the entire tree focusing out near the edge of the canopy and not the trunk.