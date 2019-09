Ornamental grasses are perfect for the fall, but Jayla Fry with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service says prospective gardeners should do their homework first.

"They can come in different sizes, colors, shapes, and you really need to put the right plant in the right place," said Fry. "I would highly encourage you to use them if you haven't in the past, but do your research."

For more information about ornamental grass, visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu.