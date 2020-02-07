Weekend Gardener: Cool season colors in your yard

There's still an opportunity to get cool-season colors in our yards. Our Weekend Gardner Jayla Fry stopped by to tell us more.

Jayla says not to jump the gun just yet and buy warm-season colors that may have already hit stores. She says there's still a window of opportunity to get the cool season colors going.

Jay shows us the cyclamen plant which comes in fun Valentine's Day colors like red and pink. These plants growl well in a window that gets good light exposure. It's a chance to get nice colors on gloomy days.

They won't last long into the summer so the time is now to plant them.