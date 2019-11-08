Weekend Gardener: Edible Flowers

Did you know many flowers are actually edible? Jayla Fry broke down which ones are safe to eat on Weekend Gardener.

"We talk often about herbs that can add to your culinary," said Fry, "but there are some flowers that can be eaten."

Edible flowers can be added to oils, butter, salads, and even baked goods.

But before you go around eating flowers from your garden, Fry wars there are some things you should be mindful of.

"First of all is proper identification," said Fry. "We want to make sure that we are eating something that is safe for us."

Fry says it's also best to grow the flowers yourself.

"You may not want to run into the garden center and pick up a flat of pansies," said Fry, "because we don't know what has been put on those."

Things like pesticides and certain fertilizers can be harmful to ingest.

For more information about which flowers are edible, visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu.