Weekend Gardener: Festive Holiday plants

The holiday season means festive holiday plants. Jayla Fry stops by for the Weekend Gardener.

Here are some plants you can pick up before the holidays end.

A Christmas staple is the poinsettia. What people may not know is that the plant comes in different forms. Jayla shows us an interesting variant of the poinsettia where it's leaves are curled. She says there are multiple shapes and colors the plant comes in that will look great at home.

Another plant Jayla shows us is the Norfolk Island pine. It's most recognizable as looking like a traditional Christmas tree which makes it a great plant to keep indoors throughout and past the holidays.

Finally, Jayla shows us the amaryllis bulbs. It is a landscaping plant that is blooming this time of year. They come in many different colors and can be planted in your own garden.