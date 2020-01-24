Weekend Gardener: Jayla talks Taste 360 event

Jayla Fry joins us again this week with a unique event aimed at two different gardening audiences.

The first set of people this is aimed at people who are interested in gardening and want to get started. This conference is a great opportunity for novice gardeners to gain resources and get a basic understanding of starting.

The second audience targeted are growers that are looking to sell their produce. The event provides information on how to get into farmers' markets and restaurants wanting to serve local food.

The conference takes place on March 20 and 21 at Gardens at Texas A&M University. For more information and to register you can visit their website.