Weekend Gardener: Keeping your garden tools tidy in the dormant season

There's not a lot that's blooming here in the winter, but there is some maintenance you can do during the dormant season, Jayla Fry stopped by and explained.

Jayla says it's a great time to pull out your tools and take care of them. Handy tools such as pliers can use some sharpening to get ready for the next gardening season which is right around the corner.

There are great resources available to the public such as Aggie Horticulture's written publications and helpful YouTube links that can show you how to take care of your tools. Jayla says it's more than just cleaning and sharpening, you want to maintain your tools to make them last.

She suggests that any motorized tools should be taken to the shop and checked up regularly, just like a car.

For more information you can always visit the Aggie Horticulture website.