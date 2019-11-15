Weekend Gardener: Planting Trees and Shrubs

Fall and Winter is the perfect time to plant trees and shrubs.

On Brazos Valley This Morning, Jayla Fry said it's important to water regularly for the first several months. She says tree watering bags work great for newly-planted trees.

"Once they get larger, this is not the type of watering the plant needs," said Fry. "The plants typically need water out on the edge of their roots. That's best for them. So watering up around the trunk isn't sufficient anymore."

For more information, visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu.