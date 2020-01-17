Weekend Gardener: The importance of soil samples

If your garden performed below expectations last year, or maybe things just didn't grow quite right, a few dollars invested in a soil test may be just the solution.

A soil test report will provide valuable information to enable gardeners to provide an optimal balance of soil nutrients for the vegetable, fruit or other crop grown as well as maintaining a desirable soil pH level.

The first procedure is to take samples from around the area. Then, mix the samples into a clear bag and take it to the Texas A&M Soil Lab.

