Weekend Gardener: Wings in the Garden

The Brazos County Master Gardeners are hosting a fun and educational event called Wings in the Garden: A Celebration of Pollinators.

On Saturday, October 26 from 9:30 a.m. to noon, families are invited out to the Demonstration Idea Garden at 2619 Highway 21 West in Bryan.

There will be fun activities including pollinator bingo, Jr. Master Gardener activities and crafts, a pollinator movie, photo booths, and an opportunity to meet a Queen Bee.

The event is free and costumes are encouraged.

For more information, visit .