Weekend Gardener: gardening books for the holidays

Jayla Fry joins us again for the Weekend Gardener. She shows us some different gardening books that can be great gifts for the holidays.

One book she brought is a month-by-month guide of what gardeners can do to have a beautiful garden year-round. Another book that might interest a gardener in your life is a fruit and vegetable gardening book.

And finally, Jayla recommends Doug Welsh's Texas Garden Almanac as she cites it as one of her favorite books.

Jayla had a piece of advice for gardeners getting information online. She says if you are confused about conflicting information on the web, make sure the website ends with a .edu so you can make sure you're getting research-based information.