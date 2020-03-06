Weekend Gardener: growing citrus in your garden

Our Weekend Gardner Jayla Fry stops by to tell us more about growing citrus in your garden.

There a variety of different citruses than you can choose from. Jayla recommends satsumas, mandarin oranges, lemons, and kumquats.

When you're starting to grow your citrus there are things you need to be aware of to have a successful garden. It's best to keep your citrus garden inside because the climate in the Brazos Valley tends to be too cold for the fruit. Watering your garden and watching for the disease are major keys as well,

If you'd like more information on citrus growing, Jayla offers a great opportunity to attend the Taste 360 conference. For dates and registration forms you can visit the event's website.