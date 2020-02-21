Weekend Gardener: How to get started planting potatoes

Our Weekend Gardener Jayla Fry stopped by Friday to teach us all about panting your potatoes.

Jayla says it's a pretty short season to get your potatoes in the ground lasting only between mid-February to mid-March. Also, planting potatoes takes a little work and has a different process.

"We don't plant seeds for potatoes, we plant potato seeds, they're a little different. They're a portion of the potato," Jayla said.

These special portions of potatoes cannot be found at a grocery store. They must be bought at a nursery.

When planting your potato you want loose, well-drained soil. They can be grown in containers adding soil as it grows. It's also important to use a good fertilizer, however, it should not touch the vegetable.

For a complete rundown on how to get planting, you can visit the easy gardening series on AgriLife Extension's website.

