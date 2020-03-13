Weekend Gardener: Irrigating your lawns

Our Weekend Gardener Jayla Fry stops by to tell us more about the importance of irrigating your garden during a dry spell.

Jayla shows us what's called a micro-sprinkler. She says this type of sprinkler is best for sandy soil because it covers a bigger area than a drip irrigation system. She adds that they are easy enough for most homeowners to install on their own.

You can also contact an irrigation specialist to help you find out what system will work best for your lawns and gardens.

As always you can check Aggie Horticulture for information on the components that you need to add in an irrigation system such as a backflow preventative.