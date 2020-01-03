Weekend Gardener: landscaping designs

Dreary conditions may not make it a great time to do some landscaping in your garden but it does make it a great time to plan. Jayla Fry offers some advice in your pre-planning.

She suggests you get some graph paper and make some measurements of what you would like placed or redone in your garden. It's also a great idea to get some transparent trace paper to place over your base draft so you can switch out ideas easily.

She recommends buying circle-shaped stencils to pre-plan where your mature plants will grow.

Jayla says it's a great time to start dreaming of your new garden for the new year.