Weekend Gardener: teaching little gardeners

Today our Weekend Gardener Lisa Whittlesey joined us to tell us about a big national conference to help younger gardeners.

This event is aimed at teachers who want to get their kids interested in gardening. It's also teaching the youth about science and getting into healthier habits by eating more fruits and vegetables.

Teachers, volunteers or youth leaders can bring out their students on February 24 - 26 on campus at the A&M Hotel and Conference Center.

To register you can visit their website online.