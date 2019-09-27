Weekend Gardner - College Hills Plant & Pumpkin Sale

Looking to get new plants for garden or pumpkins? College Hills Elementary is having a plant and pumpkin sale on Saturday.

The plant and pumpkin sale starts at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28 at the school and ends at 2:00 p.m.

There will be wildflower seeds packaged by students with instructions, creative art for your home garden and much more.

There will also be several guest speakers there as well.

Proceeds will benefit teacher's classroom wish lists, field trips and more.

