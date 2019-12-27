Weekend Gardner - New Year's resolutions for gardeners

The start of 2020 is fast approaching and it is time to think about what you want to do for New Year's resolutions.

Jayla Fry was on BVTM Friday to tell us some ideas for what resolutions gardeners can do.

If you are wanting to learn more about gardening, Jayla suggests joining a local Texas Master Gardners program. Master Gardeners are members of the local community who take an active interest in their lawns, trees, shrubs, flowers, and gardens. They are enthusiastic, willing to learn and to help others, and able to communicate with diverse groups of people.

Another suggestion is to save seeds from your garden instead of going to the store to buy them. You could also try to propagate some of your plants as well.

Whatever your New Year's resolution, do your research and visit the Aggie Horticulture website for more information that can be found in the Related Links section.