Weekend Gardner: Growing a vegetable garden and Taste 360 conference

Wanting to grow that perfect vegetable garden? Aggie Horticulture has you covered wit easy gardening fasts, commercial production guides, recommendations and vegetable problem-solvers for you to look. All these resources can be found on their website.

Interested in learning how to grow nutritious foods in your backyard, explore agricultural entrepreneur opportunities, or learn about farm-to-table operations? If so, join Texas A&M Agrilife for this year's Taste 360 dinner and conference. The event is on March 20-21 at The Gardens at Texas A&M University. Ticket prices vary. You can register online. The link is provided in the Related Links section.

