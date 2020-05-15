Weekend begins wet: Heavy rain, severe potential early Saturday

Here comes the rain! A round of thunderstorms is possible this afternoon, but likely late tonight into early Saturday. We should quickly clear after sunrise Saturday with only scattered activity for the rest of the weekend, at the most.

Setup : A strong low pressure system is expected to take shape and quickly sweep east across the state today through Saturday. Combined with a cold front surging south, a line of thunderstorms is expected to move into our area tonight.

Ahead of this system, deep moisture is already in place, which could lead to a couple heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. Portions of the eastern Brazos Valley saw in excess of 2 inches fall in a couple hours yesterday. The same type of heavy, slow moving thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, and can't be ruled out farther west today. Coverage should only be about 30-40% from mid afternoon through early evening. If storms pop up in the right spot, localized flooding may briefly become an issue through late afternoon.

Main Event: Tonight :

Storms out west and to our north will work their way south and eastward through the evening, possibly arriving in the far western portions of the Brazos Valley as early as 11:59pm Friday. Storms will work their way eastward overnight into tomorrow, and may be clear of the area by or before 7am.

Strong wind will be the main severe weather threat with these storms, but especially south, an isolated tornado will be possible. More than anything, most widespread impacts will be heavy rain and the potential for some minor flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the far southern portions of the Brazos Valley starting early tomorrow morning, not including B/CS. Right now, we believe higher rainfall totals and a higher risk for flooding will be closer to the coast, but we'll keep you updated if that threat shifts a little farther north through the overnight into tomorrow.