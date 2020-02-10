Weinstein rape trial winds down with more defense witnesses

A woman whose name came up in testimony from an accuser last week at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial is expected to offer her own version of the episode for the defense.

Mexican model Claudia Salinas could be the latest witness Monday in the fourth week of a trial that could see closing arguments by the end of the week.

Actress Lauren Marie Young says that Weinstein molested her in a Beverly Hills hotel in 2013 and that Salinas was there but did nothing to stop it.

Weinstein is charged with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in March 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman in 2006.

The 67-year-old fallen movie mogul has maintained any sexual encounters were consensual.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.