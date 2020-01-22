Weinstein rape trial opens, marking milestone for #MeToo

Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial has begun in a landmark moment for the global #MeToo movement.

New York prosecutors painted him as a sexual predator who used his movie-magnate stature to abuse women in an opening statement Wednesday, while his lawyers sought to discredit the accusers and argue the encounters were consensual.

More than two years after allegations against Weinstein gave rise to #MeToo, the trial is seen as a key point in a global reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful men.

Weinstein said he believes he'll get a fair trial. He has insisted any sexual encounters were consensual.

