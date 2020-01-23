Annabella Sciorra: Harvey Weinstein held me down, raped me

Actress Annabella Sciorra confronted Harvey Weinstein at his New York City rape trial, more than a quarter-century after she says he pinned her to a bed and raped her.

The 59-year-old Sciorra took the stand Thursday in the first of several face-to-face confrontations between Weinstein and his accusers at a watershed trial for the #MeToo movement.

He has insisted any sexual encounters were consensual.

With her voice quivering, Sciorra told a jury that the former Hollywood honcho overpowered and raped her in the mid-1990s and made such other crude overtures as sending X-rated chocolates and showing up uninvited in his underwear.

Weinstein is charged with forcibly performing oral sex on a former “Project Runway” production assistant in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in 2013.

Sciorra’s allegations go back too long to be prosecuted on their own but could factor as prosecutors try to show that Weinstein has engaged in a pattern of predatory behavior.

