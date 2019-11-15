Welcome back, sun! Weekend Wx Blog

Now that the fog has cleared, we’re not experiencing wind chills in the teens, it’s not raining just enough to keep you cold and wet, it’s not bonechillingly cold.... We can enjoy our FRIDAY!

via GIPHY

We made it, folks.

Whether you’ve loved this taste of winter or not, it’s time for a slow but sure change of pace going into next week. We’ll enjoy some picture-perfect late autumn/early winter weather this weekend in the meantime.

Temps will rise to about 60 the next couple afternoons. You may find a fragile hour or two to shed the jacket, but once the sun goes down, it’ll go right back to chilly

It’s still relatively dry, so we’ll cool right back down to the 30s in a hurry tonight. We’ll do jusssst about the same thing for Saturday, so tailgating for soccer/hoops/football should come with layers.

Could wake up to a frost or even light freeze, especially north, Saturday. We’re expecting some more high clouds to migrate into the afternoon sky, then begin with just a mild chill to begin Sunday.

Doesn’t look like we’ll see rain this weekend or early next week at this point. We’ll keep things relatively quiet (and slowly getting warmer and warmer) through that end of the week. May not even need the extra layers for a morning or two ahead of our next front slated for late next week.