Ceremony celebrates newest hospital in the Brazos Valley

A traditional blessing kicked off a new beginning for a local hospital Tuesday afternoon.

As a way to formally welcome the new CHI St.Joseph College Station Hospital, the organization hosted a mission ceremony and blessing of the hospital.

Pastors went around the building, which is the former College Station Medical Center, blessing rooms, patients and nurses with holy water.

"It's a celebration for some of us, months of work coming to fruition. Celebration of a new beginning for a lot of people. A new beginning for staff and physicians here. A new beginning for us as organizations coming together. It's truly a ceremony of celebration of all of us," said Theron Park, President and CEO of CHI St. Joseph Health.

This is now the fifth CHI St. Joseph Hospital in the Brazos Valley.