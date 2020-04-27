Wellborn Road construction project to begin Monday

A major road project is beginning Monday near Northgate in College Station.

Knife River Corporation will begin replacing the bridge rail on Wellborn Road that runs over University Drive.

The $1.6 million project will be made up of two phases. The Texas Department of Transportation says that Monday begins phase one of the project, replacing the West side rail, requiring southbound traffic on Wellborn road to be down to one lane for the next month.

Phase two is expected to begin in mid-June, replacing the East side rail, and is expected to be complete by end of July.

The project also includes resurfacing Wellborn Road from University Drive all the way down to Southwest Parkway.

TxDOT says the next couple of months, drivers should look for possible lane closures and delays on both Wellborn Road and University Drive.

