Wellborn Road closed in Bryan following deadly crash

Bryan police say Wellborn Road near Clay Street will be closed for most of Friday evening as officers investigate a deadly crash.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but it involves three vehicles including a Jeep that rolled over just after 4:00 p.m.

Police say they have notified the family of the fatality, but no other details are being publicly released at this time. Nobody else involved in the crash required transport to a hospital.

We will update this page when the road reopens.