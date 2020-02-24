Wendy's debuts breakfast menu

After almost a decade, Wendy’s launched a breakfast menu locally on February 24th and nationwide March 2nd.

According to Wendy’s, “The new breakfast menu brings the best of the Wendy’s menu, with a fresh twist on familiar flavors to the morning, featuring the Breakfast Baconator®, Frosty-ccino™, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and Seasoned Potatoes.”

From Wendy’s classics to biscuits, to croissants to various sides, there is something for everyone on this new breakfast menu. Plus everything is customizable, so customers can get the breakfast item they want. For a complete look at the menu Click Here!

Fresh ingredients are a cornerstone of the new breakfast menu.

“Quality is a recipe for lunch,” said Luis Servin, Wendy’s District Manager. ”Now we moved that to breakfast. Quality is a recipe, that is what Dave Thomas our founder introduced to us. It’s our legacy and we continue that through breakfast.”

The breakfast features hand-cracked eggs on every sandwich and crispy Applewood smoked bacon.

Customers can start ordering breakfast at their local Wendy’s at the drive-thru starting every morning at 6:30 a.m. and in the dining room starting at 9:00 a.m. Breakfast will be served until 10:30 a.m.

For more information on Wendy’s Breakfast, check out the media player and Facebook Live.