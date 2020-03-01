'We've been drinking all night': Report details moments before and after deadly crash

A Midland man accused of causing a violent crash that claimed the life of his friend Saturday morning in Bryan had a suspended driver's license, no liability insurance, and told police he had "been drinking all night."

That's all according to a probable cause affidavit released on Sunday morning.

The report says Colton H. Bradley, 21, admitting to have two shots and three beers prior to running a red light and causing the crash at E. 29th Street and Briarcrest Drive just before 5:00 a.m. Saturday.

Officers at the scene asked Bradley where they were coming from and Bradley responded that they had left a bar in Bryan around midnight.

The officer asked Bradley what time he thought it was and Bradley guessed the time was 12:45 a.m.

Bradley went on to say they had been drinking all night and when the officer asked "do you feel like you're intoxicated?" Bradley responded by saying "Yeah, I'm definitely intoxicated." The officer noted in the report he could smell alcohol on Bradley's breath.

Police said Bradley then made a phone call to an unknown woman and was overheard saying "I'm going to jail for manslaughter over my best friend."

Investigators were able to determine that Bradley was driving his 2013 Chevrolet Camaro northbound on E. 29th Street and ran a traffic light at Briarcrest that had been red for at least 30 seconds prior to him driving into the intersection.

In the intersection, his car was t-boned on the passenger side by a pickup truck going westbound on Briarcrest.

Bradley's passenger in the Camaro was James Ross Ragsdale, 27, of Bryan.

An officer and a bystander attempted to perform CPR on Ragsdale but he was pronounced deceased upon arrival at a hospital.

Two people inside the pickup truck suffered fractured bones as a result of the crash, according to details of the report. The driver of a third vehicle that was parked at the light and also hit as a result of the collision was not seriously injured.

Police said Bradley has three prior convictions on his record for Driving While License Invalid with the most recent conviction occurring in June 2019 in Midland.

After he was treated for his own injuries, Bradley was transported to the Brazos County Detention Center where he remains behind bars. He's facing multiple charges including two counts of Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle causing Serious Bodily Injury, Intoxicated Manslaughter with a Vehicle, and a charge for having no liability insurance on his car.