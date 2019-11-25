"What Were You Wearing?" display confronts sexual violence misconception

The MSC Visual Arts Committee opened a powerful display in the James R. Reynolds Gallery titled, “What Were You Wearing?”

Pieces of clothing are hung in the Reynolds Art Gallery in the MSC, exhibiting the “What Were You Wearing?” display.

“What were you wearing?” is often a question victims of sexual assault are asked. This display put on by the MSC Visual Arts Committee sheds light on the topic, while also removing the stigma of victim-blaming.

The statements on the walls come from victims of sexual assault, and the clothing pieces were contributed by donors that had clothes that fit the description. Program Coordinator of the MSC Visual Arts Committee Mary Compton said she helped the students curate the display, but when she walked into the final product, it felt different.

“The impact we want to see on our campus is that student do need to come in and see is that these were people just going about their day to day lives,” said Compton. “They were wearing jeans, t-shirts, sweatpants. They were just hanging out at home when something traumatic happened.”

The display will be open until December 20.