The headline of this story asks a question that several customers are trying to figure out.

What happened to Tiki Tan in College Station?

The tanning salon's locations on both Harvey Road and Rock Prairie Road have been closed all week and when we went by both locations on Wednesday afternoon, the lights were off and the doors were locked.

Several customers have reached out to KBTX expressing concern about prepaid services purchased at the salon and now they fear the salon is shut down for good.

On July 25, Tiki Tan was temporarily closed following a dispute with the owners of the building. Notes left on the doors suggest the owners failed to satisfy lease requirements but reopened on Friday, August 2 with an announcement on its Facebook page saying "We're here and ready to serve!"

The company was also widely criticized on social media following a Facebook post that exposed an ex-employee's personal information. Click here to see that report.

KBTX has attempted to reach out to the owners multiple times but so far nobody has returned our phone calls.

We'll keep you posted on any updates we receive on this matter.