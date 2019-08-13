What happened to plans for a new Taco Bell in Navasota?

Plans for a new Taco Bell in Navasota hit a roadblock Monday night at the city council meeting.

The fast-food restaurant was proposed for the corner of Washington Avenue at Post Oak Street. Currently, the land is zoned for residential but a request was submitted to change the zoning to commercial.

The construction of a Taco Bell would have also required the demolition of a house that currently sits on the lot.

Last week the city's Planning and Zoning Commission voted against a recommendation to the city council to change the zoning from residential to commercial.

At Monday's meeting, the city council voted 3-2 in favor of the zoning change, but it wasn't a majority vote needed to overturn the 'no' vote from the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Despite the setback for Taco Bell, a new Burger King restaurant will be developed next to the current Subway, according to Community Development Director Lupe Diosdado. That land is already zoned for commercial development and a house on the lot is scheduled to soon be demolished,

