What kids asked Santa for Christmas this year

Santa Claus made one last stop in College Station before he returned to deliver all the gifts in the Brazos Valley.

Children visited Santa Claus at Post Oak Mall to make one last request for a special gift under the tree on Christmas Day.

Riding toys from hover boards to electric bikes were popular requests, along with timeless favorites like Legos and Barbie dolls.

According to Rett Zuniga, one young Post Oak Mall visitor, he wanted an electric bike, so he beat his brother at bike races.

Akiylie McGill, another Christmas hopeful, said, "I asked for Barbie Dream House, and Barbie Dolls, and a hover board."

Technology gifts were also a notable mention to Santa, especially for kids who love gaming.

And then there were the less traditional requests.

“I asked for a weighted blanket [and] an electric toothbrush,” said Randen Zuniga, another who whispered his wish to Santa. "The weighted blanket I love because it makes me go to sleep fast, and it’s so comfortable."

Another request? Young Jackson Luman wants an angel fish for his aquarium.

Bonus: As Santa delivers these gifts and others, you can track his whereabouts.

For one magical day of the year, the KBTX PinPoint Weather app transforms into the KBTX PinPoint Santa Tracker app!

Starting at 9 a.m. Christmas Eve, hourly updates on the Jolly Ol' Elf's location will be available by simply opening the app. Not only will you get his last known location, but also the weather for Christmas Day in each location.

Don't have the KBTX PinPoint Weather app yet? No problem! Head to your phone's app store and search "KBTX Weather" to download or click one of the links below:

• iOS: HERE

• Android: HERE

Already have the app? You are good to go! Sit back, put the finishing touches on your Christmas wish list and get ready to track Santa Christmas Eve!