Local barber shops and salons will remain closed until at least mid-May

Governor Greg Abbott said in a news conference Monday, it's going to be a few more weeks before Texans can visit a barbershop or salon to get their hair cut.

"There are some businesses that I want to open, that Texans want open, that the doctors advised were simply not safe enough to open at this particular time. They include barber shops and hair salons, bars, and gyms," said Gov. Abbott.

We spoke with the owner of Chrome: A Salon Experience, Charlotte Green, who is also on the local Operation Restart committee, on how the local salon community is responding to the news.

"There’s been a lot of tears today and I don’t think that was quite the announcement that we had anticipated," said Green. "Today’s news was pretty disappointing."

In the meantime, they're getting ready to reopen.

Shortly after the governor's news conference, Green hosted a Zoom meeting with 15 beauty professionals, salon owners, and barbershop owners to discuss how they're going to re-open safely while practicing sanitation guidelines.

They discussed the possibility of checking a client's temperature when they walk through the door, using disposable capes, creating a sanitation checklist at each station to make sure they're doing everything they can to make sure their work environment is as safe as possible.

"So that when we are able to open, that we are protecting ourselves as well as the public. We want everyone to be safe and get back to our new normal, but practice different cleaning and sanitation requirements," said Green.

The owner of Mike's Barber Studio in College Station, Mike Espitia, says they're also going to take this time to come up with new ideas to better serve their clients and staff.

"Through Phase 1, we can take what's working for other companies and other businesses that are opening, and we can take the good and incorporate it to what we do, and just make our business better so when we do open, we'll have the precautions and safety measures to take," said Espitia.

Gov. Abbott said he'll provide an update on barber shops and salons on Monday, May 18.