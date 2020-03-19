What the elimination of STAAR testing means for your child

Earlier this week, Governor Abbott officially eliminated the 2019-2020 STAAR testing requirements.

Now, schools statewide will be closed until at least April 3rd and some for longer. KBTX checked in with our local representative on the state board of education for more on how this at-home schooling is going to work. Barbara Cargill, the District 8 Representative, says no students will take the test this year.

But what does that mean for your student?

Rather than have a test decide if your student is ready to move on to the next grade, Cargill says, "we're going to go back to the days to where it was the teacher who decided if a child had met the criteria."

She also encouraged parents to help their children stay up on their studies while they're stuck at home.

But maybe not in the way you're thinking. Cargill says, "You have always been their best teacher. I want to encourage you – you don't have to have fancy lesson plans. Just spend time with your kids, reading, take them outside to play. Just have quality family time with them and by doing that, you'll be the best teacher they could ever want or need."

You can send an email to DISASTERINFO@TEA.TEXAS.GOV with any additional questions.