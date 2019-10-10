What to know about Friday's winter-like blast

Thursday brought the Brazos Valley summer-like heat. Thermometers reached the mid-to-upper 90s by mid-afternoon.

In fact, Bryan - College Station officially touched 96° for an afternoon high, which is the second hottest temperature ever recorded on October 10th.

Do yourself a favor, DO NOT walk outside in shorts and a t-shirt Friday morning.

The second cold front of the season is an unusually strong one for this time of October. Temperatures are expected to tumble 10° to 15° in just 30 to 45 minutes after the cold front passes and a brisk north wind takes over. Brazos Valley thermometers fall from the mid and upper 70s to the low-to-mid 50s between 4am and 9am Friday morning, then spend the day stuck there.

Factor in a strong north wind at 15 to 20mph, gusting at times to 30mph, and wind chills -- what you are dressing for -- is the mid-to-upper 40s at best. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 7am to 7pm Friday.

Leading in that cold air is a chance for rain and thunderstorms to rattle across the Brazos Valley, for some during the morning commute. While storms are not expected to be severe, thunder, lighting, small hail, and gusty wind could accompany some of the stronger activity moving north to south across the area before 9am. Scattered showers could drift through at times after the colder air takes over, making for a soggy, blustery, colder end to the workweek.

DOWNLOAD THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP TO BE ALERTED OF STRONG STORMS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

For perspective, the coldest average temperatures on hand for Bryan - College Station is a low around 41° and a high around 60° between January 1st and 8th. The average temperature for October 11th is a low around 62° and a high of 83°.

More details and a complete timeline of what to expect with Friday's cold front is included in the video above.