What to know if you don't have insurance during COVID-19 outbreak

One local clinic, Health For All, provides free doctor appointments for people without health insurance. The clinic said during this time, they cannot offer free COVID-19 testing.

"We currently have some tests available here, and there is a cost of about $100 for our patients. I believe that the health department is doing its best to work with folks. I think it kind of just depends on the situation," said Health For All Executive Director Liz Dickey.

Dickey doesn't want the lack of coverage to discourage people who might be having COVID-19 symptoms from receiving treatment.

"I would encourage everyone, whether you have insurance or not, before you go to the doctor, call ahead," said Dickey. "If you do have it, the last thing that we want is for you to go to the area with a group of people with already compromised immune systems."

Dickey said if you call ahead, they can screen you on the phone and then take special precautions if they believe you have COVID-19 symptoms.