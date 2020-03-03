What you need to know before hitting the polls for Super Tuesday

It's Election Day in the Brazos Valley and we want you to be prepared before hitting the polls today.

The Brazos County Elections Administrator, Trudy Hancock, joined us on BVTM to give us a rundown of what we need before voting, and what makes primary election voting different from general election voting.

“In the general election, all candidates are on one ballot,” Hancock said. “In the primary, you have to affiliate with a party and everyone you vote for in that primary will be aligned with that party.”

Primary elections are important because it helps nominate which candidate moves forward to the November election.

Before you vote, you must take a valid form of identification, like a Texas driver’s license or a U.S. passport. Hancock says you will be issued an access code to use the machines to cast your ballot.

Hancock wants to remind everyone to make sure you look over your ballot before submitting your vote.

Trudy says the early voting numbers have been down a little bit for a primary. Over 11,000 people cast their ballots early, but the election administration office is expecting a big push today for Super Tuesday.

“When you look at the last election in 2018, it was a constitutional year, so turn out is a little bit lower, so we are above that. But we are a little below for the 2016 presidential election,” Hancock said.

When you arrive at the polling location, you have to declare which primary party you are voting for, but you don’t necessarily have to say it out loud.

“Three’s a sign on the table in front of the check-in place, and you would just point to which party you want and what your preference is,” Hancock said.

